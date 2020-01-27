The Etiwanda basketball men throttled Los Osos, 72-47, on Jan. 24 to stay all alone in first place in the Baseline League standings.
The Eagles improved their record to 6-0 in the league and 21-2 overall.
Etiwanda jumped out to a quick 9-2 lead, but Los Osos, which was in second place in the standings, rallied to tie the score at 13-13 at the end of the first quarter.
In the second period, the Eagles regained control as Tyree Campbell put in a basket and Jaylen Clark supplied two baskets and a three-point field goal. Campbell added another basket as well as a free throw, Jahmai Mashack sank a pair of foul shots, and Camren Pierce had a free throw to give the Etiwanda a 30-17 halftime lead.
The Eagles pulled away in the third quarter with help from baskets by Mashack, Brantly Stevenson, and Clark.
----- MEANWHILE, the Etiwanda ladies blasted Los Osos, 63-34, to stay in first place with a 6-0 Baseline record (20-4 overall).
Early in the first quarter, Jessica Peterson scored two baskets for the Eagles and the score was tied at 4-4.
But then Nnenna Orji cashed in two baskets and Lexi Castro, Joy Campbell, and Sabrina Lopez supplied field goals as the Eagles scored 13 straight points to go up, 17-4.
Etiwanda expanded the margin to 32-13 at halftime.
