The Etiwanda High School basketball men wrapped up their third straight Baseline League championship last week and got ready for action in the CIF playoffs.
The Eagles demolished Chino Hills, 70-44, in the regular season finale on Feb. 7, giving them a record of 10-0 in the league and 26-2 overall.
Etiwanda, coached by Dave Kleckner, is ranked No. 5 in the nation by MaxPreps.
In the first game of the Open Division playoffs, the No. 4-seeded Eagles will play at home against St. Anthony on Thursday, Feb. 13.
The triumph over Chino Hills marked the 15th straight win overall this season for the Eagles.
The score was tied, 19-19, in the second quarter before Darryl Jackson made a free throw to put Etiwanda ahead to stay.
Baskets by Jaylen Clark, Camren Pierce, and Jackson helped give the Eagles a 28-19 lead. A three-pointer by Jackson was instrumental in boosting the margin to 32-22 at halftime.
The Eagles then steadily pulled away in the second half.
----- MEANWHILE, the Etiwanda ladies continued their complete domination of the Baseline League, breezing to their 20th consecutive championship with a 10-0 record (24-4 overall).
The Eagles squashed Chino Hills in the regular season finale, 70-36.
Etiwanda will travel to Mater Dei in the first CIF Open Division playoff game on Saturday, Feb. 15.
