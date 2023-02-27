Charging or blocking: the toughest call in basketball in the NBA or CIF.
Early in the fourth quarter of the CIF Southern Section Division 1 championship game on Feb. 25, Etiwanda's Curtis Williams sank a short shot that cut the lead of Santa Ana Mater Dei to eight points.
It looked like Etiwanda would get a free throw as Williams drew contact from Mater Dei's Luke Barnett. Trouble is, Williams was called for charging, the basket was disallowed and Etiwanda's attempt to rally from a deficit in a critical game fell short.
Mater Dei held on for a 66-53 win.
Nevertheless, Etiwanda will advance into the state playoffs and is scheduled to host San Ysidro on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. in a Southern Regional game. The winner plays Thursday, March 2 at 7 p.m.
Williams led Etiwanda with 17 points. Jimmy Baker had 16.
Zack Davidson paced Mater Dei with 27 points. The Monarchs won the game at the free throw line, hitting 24 of 30 free throws. Etiwanda was five of eight. Etiwanda was called for 21 fouls, Mater Dei 13.
Etiwanda coach Dave Kleckner said his players tried to press the Monarchs into turnovers to rally.
"They (Mater Dei) had enough poise to handle the situation," Kleckner said.
Etiwanda rallied from deficits to defeat La Verne Damien twice for the Baseline League title and to beat Anaheim Canyon in the Section 1A semifinal game.
Mater Dei seemed to take command in the second quarter when it outscored the Eagles, 19-13.
Williams hit a three-point basket to cut the Monarchs' lead to 60-53 with 1:02 left in the game. But the Monarchs put the game away by going 6-for-6 from the three throw line.
Alton Hamilton had eight points for Etiwanda, Amare Campbell had two, Carrington Pierce four and Jedidiah Wilfred six.
