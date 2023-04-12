The Etiwanda baseball team pushed across a run in the bottom of the seventh inning to obtain a dramatic 8-7 win over Upland on April 8.
With their ninth victory in the past 10 games, the Eagles raised their record to 8-1 in league action and 11-3 overall.
Etiwanda was leading, 3-2, when Upland erupted for five runs in the top of the sixth inning to go ahead, 7-3. However, the Eagles came right back with four runs in the bottom of the sixth to tie the score, 7-7, and then they added the winning run in the ensuing inning.
Luke Mendoza slugged a solo home run for Etiwanda, while Tyler Shigenaka drilled two doubles, scored a run, and drove in two runs.
Anthony Huezo went 2-for-3 with two runs and one RBI. Brady Ebel doubled and scored a run, Michael Harrison had a single and an RBI, and Austen Roellig, Parker Sobiesiak, and Jacob Arreguin all had singles.
Cadan Montes and Christian Eaton were the pitchers.
----- IN A previous game, Etiwanda triumphed over Rancho Cucamonga, 6-1, as Dylan Goff pitched six strong innings, allowing no earned runs and striking out five batters. Eaton retired the side in order in the seventh inning.
Abel pounded a double and drove in two runs, while Sobiesiak tripled and scored a run. Chris Montes de Oca singled, scored a run, and drove in two runs. Roellig had two singles, one run, and one RBI. Shigenaka and Huezo both singled.
