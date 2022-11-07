During the 2022 regular season, the Etiwanda High School football team pulled out some very close and exciting victories.
But in the first round of the CIF playoffs, there was no last-minute drama because the Eagles clobbered Yucaipa, 38-7, in a Division 5 matchup on Nov. 4.
The Eagles (6-5 overall) will travel to Canyon in Round 2 on Friday, Nov. 11.
Quarterback Dermaricus Davis completed 20 of 32 passes for 233 yards and 1 touchdown for the Eagles, who led 14-7 at halftime and steadily pulled away in the second half.
Wide receiver Kamani Carswell energized the home fans by scoring touchdowns on two long runs — one for 68 yards and the other for 45 yards.
Jaiden Moss carried the football 18 times for 90 yards, while Jaymiere McDowell had 8 carries for 84 yards and a touchdown.
Zivan Ardines caught 4 passes for 71 yards and a touchdown.
Jaden Landrum had 6 receptions for 52 yards, Aiden Geye had 4 catches for 51 yards, Myles Tarkington had 3 carries for 35 yards, Kyle Cherry had 2 receptions for 17 yards, and Moss had a 7-yard reception.
Justin Ludovico kicked 5 straight PATs and also had a 23-yard field goal.
Defensively, Michel Harrison was the leading tackler with 7. Matthew Vazquez had 6 tackles, Kenioni Malupo had 4, and Brandon Garcia and Nicholas Toriz each had 3.
