It was a spectacular regular season for the Etiwanda High School football team, and now the Eagles are hoping the excitement can continue in the CIF playoffs.
Etiwanda captured the undisputed Baseline League championship with a 21-13 victory over Upland on Oct. 29, giving the Eagles a 4-0 league record and a 10-0 overall mark.
The Eagles are seeded No. 2 in the CIF Division 3 playoffs and will play at home against Oak Hills in the first round of the tournament on Friday, Nov. 5.
Etiwanda trailed Upland, 6-0, in the first half before Norion Espadron gave the Eagles a 7-6 lead by accepting a short pass from Zach Congalton and racing 96 yards for a touchdown.
In the third quarter, Saipeti Maiava ran in for an 11-yard touchdown to expand the margin to 14-6, and then Jordan Williams wrapped up the win with a 24-yard TD in the fourth period.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.