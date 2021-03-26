Etiwanda High School's football team rallied in the second half to acquire a 21-12 victory over Chino Hills on March 25 in the Eagles' long-delayed season opener for the 2020-2021 school year.
The victory, which took place in wet weather at the Chino Hills field, is scheduled to be the first of four games for the Eagles.
Trailing 6-0 at halftime, the Eagles came back to claim a 14-6 lead thanks to the strong running of Jordan Williams, who scored two touchdowns in the third quarter.
Jeremiah Brown cashed in a touchdown in the fourth period to give Etiwanda a 21-6 edge. Chino Hills scored a meaningless TD in the final minute.
Coach Nick Baiz said Dejon Roney, a highly-regarded defensive tackle, played very well for the Eagles.
Xzavier Galindo intercepted a pass and key defensive plays by Aaron Boggio, Tony McGee, and Luke Toki helped Etiwanda thwart the opponents in the second half.
The Eagles' remaining three games will be at their home stadium. They will face Los Osos on April 2, Colony on April 8, and Rancho Cucamonga on April 16.
(0) comments
