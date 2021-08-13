The Etiwanda High School football team had a successful season this past spring, and now the Eagles are hoping to continue on a positive path as the fall 2021 campaign gets under way.
Etiwanda went 4-0 during the shortened season in March and April, after the fall 2020 schedule was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Eagles will start the upcoming year with a home game on Friday, Aug. 20 against Aquinas.
Coach Nick Baiz said the Eagles have six returning starters on offense, including senior wide receiver Jordan Williams, who is an explosive threat. Also returning are quarterbacks Zachary Congalton and Isaiah Vasquez and offensive linemen Antonio Gallardo and Samuel Archie.
Etiwanda also has nine returning starters on defense, including defensive tackle Dejon Roney, defensive end Tony McGee, linebackers Luke Toki and Sai Maiava, and cornerback Damond Stewart.
The Eagles will begin Baseline League action on Oct. 1 against Damien.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.