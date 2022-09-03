Quarterback Dermaricus Davis turned in a great performance, throwing 3 touchdown passes, as the Etiwanda High School football team smashed Rancho Verde, 45-7, on Sept. 1.
Davis completed 10 of 14 passes for 208 yards and also rushed 4 times for 28 yards to spark the Eagles to their first win of the season after a pair of defeats.
Jaiden Moss rushed 25 times for 130 yards and scored 2 touchdowns, while Jaymiere McDowell carried the football 6 times for 43 yards.
Jaden Landrum caught 3 passes for 41 yards and a touchdown, while Aiden Geye hauled in 2 passes for 76 yards and a TD. Robert Padilla had 2 receptions for 29 yards, McDowell caught a 46-yard touchdown pass, and Myles Tarkington had an 11-yard reception.
The next game for Etiwanda will be at home against Jurupa Hills on Thursday, Sept. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.