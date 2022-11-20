Thanks to a thrilling, last-minute victory in the semifinal round, the Etiwanda football team is on its way to the CIF championship game.
Dermaricus Davis completed a 5-yard touchdown pass to Jaden Landrum with 1:19 remaining to give the Eagles a 22-21 win over Leuzinger in the semifinal round on Nov. 18.
The Eagles (8-5) will now play St. Francis (10-3) for the Division 5 title on Saturday, Nov. 26 at the Etiwanda field.
Etiwanda has now won four straight games thanks to a high-powered offense, but the Eagles will have to deal with a strong St. Francis squad which outscored Aquinas 52-35 in its semifinal matchup.
Against Leuzinger, the Eagles trailed 14-13 at halftime before taking the lead in the third quarter on Justin Ludovico’s third field goal of the game, 16-14.
Leuzinger rallied to go ahead 21-16, but the Eagles came through with a dramatic drive in the final minutes of the fourth quarter, helped by a 22-yard run by Jaymiere McDowell, to push across the winning points.
Etiwanda’s other touchdown came on a run by Zivan Ardines in the first half.
