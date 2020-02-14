Etiwanda's basketball men took care of their first challenge in the CIF Open Division playoffs on Feb. 13.
Jaylen Clark scored 16 points as the Eagles, seeded No. 4 in the very tough tournament, stopped St. Anthony, 71-55, at the Eagles' gymnasium.
Etiwanda (27-2) will play at home against St. John Bosco on Tuesday, Feb. 18.
The Eagles trailed 19-18 after one quarter, but they surged into the lead at the start of the second period on baskets by Clark, Darvelle Wyatt, Brantly Stevenson, and Camren Pierce.
Etiwanda led 35-29 at halftime and expanded the margin to 53-39 after three quarters.
Tyree Campbell, Stevenson, and Pierce all scored 12 points in Etiwanda's balanced attack.
