The Etiwanda High School basketball ladies’ quest for a perfect season came up short in the CIF Southern California Open Division regional final game on March 8.
The Eagles lost to Sierra Canyon, 60-51, and ended up with an overall record of 29-1.
Back on Feb. 26, Etiwanda had triumphed over Sierra Canyon, 69-57, to win the CIF Southern Section championship.
The Eagles, who were ranked No. 2 in the nation by Max Preps, were led all season by sophomores Kennedy Smith and Destiny Agubata. Almost all of the players on their roster will be returning next year.
The loss marked the final high school game for Daisia Mitchell, the senior captain who was injured for part of the season. She will be attending St. Mary’s College in the fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.