The Etiwanda High School girls’ soccer team achieved a thrilling 3-2 victory over South in double overtime in the first round of the CIF Division 2 playoffs on Feb. 8.
The Eagles were stymied much of the game and fell behind 2-0, but they pulled off a great rally to capture their 10th straight win this season.
Etiwanda, which raised its record to 20-4 overall, will now play Santa Monica on Feb. 10.
Earlier in the year, the Eagles obtained their third straight Baseline League championship with a 9-1 record.
