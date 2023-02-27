Some teams like Corona Santiago played their way out of the postseason CIF Open Division basketball tournament into Division 1.
Not the Etiwanda girls. They gave undefeated Chatsworth Sierra Canyon such a competitive game in the Southern Section championship on Feb. 25, they stepped up to a rematch with La Jolla Country Day, the No. 2 seed in the Southern California Regionals.
Etiwanda will play at La Jolla Country Day on Saturday, March 4 at 7 p.m. Etiwanda (29-3) lost to Country Day, 70-65, late in the regular season.
Etiwanda was given a bye after its 70-57 loss to Sierra Canyon at the Honda Center in Anaheim last Saturday.
Majesty Cade had 13 points for Etiwanda and Aliyahna Morris had 17.
The star of the night was Sierra Canyon's Juju Watkins, who had 24 points, 11 rebounds and innumerable floor burns from chasing the ball.
Kennedy Smith, who finished with 12 points, gave the Eagles an early lead with a bucket in the paint off a turnover at 4:23 in the first quarter.
If there was a key point, it came in the second quarter when Watkins scored six straight and Sierra Canyon pulled away to a 10-point lead.
Morris hit a three-pointer for Etiwanda to cut the lead to 26-19 as Etiwanda coach Stan Delus said his team tried to take away Watkins' driving lanes.
But Sierra Canyon maintained its margin and expanded it to 17 at 3:16 in the third quarter.
Smith's two-pointer cut Sierra Canyon's lead to 64-57 with 1:12 left in the game. Sierra Canyon made six straight points to put the game away.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.