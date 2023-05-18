Julia Jimenez, a Fontana resident and a graduate of Etiwanda High School, has been enjoying a great season with the University of Utah softball team.
Jimenez, a senior infielder, batted .371 during the regular season, compiling 56 hits, 14 doubles, one triple, and 9 home runs, helping Utah achieve a record of 37-13.
Utah will play Southern Illinois in the first round of the NCAA tournament on May 19.
Utah won the Pac-12 tournament with a 7-4 win over powerhouse UCLA in the championship round. Jimenez started the game but had to leave due to an injury.
In the previous game, Jimenez went 3-for-4 with a home run, double, and single and drove in three runs as Utah downed Washington, 8-4.
One of her biggest hits of the season came when she crushed a grand slam to help give Utah an 8-6 win over Arizona State on April 8.
Last year as a junior, Jimenez was named to the All-Pac-12 First Team and the NFCA All-Pacific Region First Team after batting .325. She started all 54 games, led the team with 52 runs batted in and finished second on the roster with 10 home runs and a .578 slugging percentage.
