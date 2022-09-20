The Etiwanda High School football players never trailed in their game on Sept. 16, but they had to survive a late Glendora threat in order to hold on for a tense 18-14 win in the non-league encounter.
The Eagles, who led 10-0 at halftime and 16-7 in the fourth quarter, raised their record to 3-2 with their third straight victory.
Quarterback Dermaricus Davis completed 11 of 22 passes for 155 yards, including a 26-yard touchdown completion to Jaeden Toki.
Jaiden Moss rushed 17 times for 42 yards and scored a TD.
Myles Tarkington caught 3 passes for 58 yards and Jaden Landrum hauled in 3 passes for 35 yards. Aureliano Bedoy had 2 catches for 26 yards.
On defense, Chauncey Davis made 6 solo tackles and 1 assisted tackle. Dominic Ybarra had 4 tackles and 3 assists, Josiah Wash had 3 tackles and 2 assists, Derrick Williams made 3 tackles and 1 assist, and Matthew Vazquez had 2 tackles and 3 assists.
