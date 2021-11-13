The finish was a little scary for the Etiwanda High School football team, but the Eagles were able to hang on and win their second-round CIF playoff game on Nov. 12.
After Etiwanda built a 28-7 lead, Loyola came back with two touchdowns and had one last chance to tie the score in the final minute.
However, Saipeti Maiava Jr. intercepted a pass, enabling the Eagles to claim a 28-21 victory and keep their perfect record intact.
Etiwanda (12-0), coached by Nick Baiz, will now advance into the Division 3 semifinals against Serra of Gardena on Friday, Nov. 19.
In the second quarter, the score was tied at 7-7 before the Eagles came through with another big defensive play. Luke Toki intercepted a pass and brought it back 70 yards to the end zone to put Etiwanda in front, 14-7.
Zach Congalton completed touchdown passes to Norion Espadron and Jordan Williams to give the Eagles their eventual decisive edge.
