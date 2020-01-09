In the year 2020, will it be 20 straight titles for Etiwanda?
The Etiwanda basketball ladies are hoping to complete two decades of dominance in the Baseline League, and they got off to a good start with a 53-29 triumph over Los Osos in the league opener on Jan. 7.
Etiwanda, which is ranked No. 6 in the nation by MaxPreps, surged to a 17-0 lead after one quarter and raised its overall record to 12-3.
"They're a good group of girls who are continuing the legacy of our program," said coach Stan Delus.
The Eagles are always very tough defensively, but this year they will need to improve on offense, he said.
"I would like us to do a better job of scoring," he said. "We're definitely going to have to work on that."
Nnenna Orji, a 6-foot-2 forward who will be playing for the University of Hawaii next year, agreed with the coach's assessment.
"We play pretty solid defense; it's just our scoring that we need to fix up," she said.
Point guard Joy Campbell is being recruited by several colleges, Delus said.
"We have a really good team this year," Campbell said. "We have a lot of talent, as we had in previous years. Our defense is top-notch; we're able to hold teams down to a low scoring average."
Campbell led a balanced scoring attack against Los Osos by putting in 11 points.
Breanne Ha supplied 9 points, Orji and Destiny Okonkwo both had 8, and Daisia Mitchell had 5.
See video highlights at: https://youtu.be/OgIn6ZH32TI
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.