Eagles

Aliyahna Morris of Etiwanda maintains control of the basketball while two Centennial defenders oppose her during the Eagles' win on March 5.  (Contributed photo by Jerry Soifer)

The Etiwanda High School basketball ladies downed Centennial, 69-51, in the state tournament on March 5.

Now the Eagles, who are 29-0 and ranked No. 2 in the nation by MaxPreps, must face powerful Sierra Canyon (28-2) on Tuesday, March 8 at 8 p.m. at the Etiwanda gym in the Southern California regional final.  A large crowd is expected to attend.

This will be a rematch of the CIF Southern Section Open Division championship game on Feb. 26, when the Eagles rallied in the second half for a 69-57 victory.

In the Southern California regional semifinal game against Centennial, Etiwanda trailed at halftime, 26-22.

In the third quarter, a basket by Sa'lah Hemingway gave the Eagles a 31-29 lead, and then Hemingway and Aliyahna Morris sparked a big surge which carried Etiwanda to the win.

