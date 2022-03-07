The Etiwanda High School basketball ladies downed Centennial, 69-51, in the state tournament on March 5.
Now the Eagles, who are 29-0 and ranked No. 2 in the nation by MaxPreps, must face powerful Sierra Canyon (28-2) on Tuesday, March 8 at 8 p.m. at the Etiwanda gym in the Southern California regional final. A large crowd is expected to attend.
This will be a rematch of the CIF Southern Section Open Division championship game on Feb. 26, when the Eagles rallied in the second half for a 69-57 victory.
In the Southern California regional semifinal game against Centennial, Etiwanda trailed at halftime, 26-22.
In the third quarter, a basket by Sa'lah Hemingway gave the Eagles a 31-29 lead, and then Hemingway and Aliyahna Morris sparked a big surge which carried Etiwanda to the win.
