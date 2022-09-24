Cajon’s powerful football team was too much for Etiwanda in a non-league matchup on Sept. 23.
The Eagles saw their three-game winning streak come to an end in a 37-9 loss at the Etiwanda field.
Cajon moved out to a 24-0 lead before Etiwanda responded in the fourth quarter with a touchdown by Myles Tarkington to cut the margin to 24-6.
However, Cajon responded with two TDs to claim a 37-6 advantage.
Justin Ludovico kicked a field goal in the waning minutes for the Eagles’ final points.
Etiwanda is now 3-3 on the season.
