For the fourth straight year, the Etiwanda High School basketball men have captured the championship of the Inland Empire Classic.
The undefeated Eagles brought down Great Oak, 61-37, in the title-deciding game on Dec. 4.
Coach Dave Kleckner’s team played terrific defense throughout the tournament, holding all of its opponents to 52 points or less.
Curtis Williams led the way against Great Oak, scoring 14 points and bringing down 7 rebounds.
The Eagles jumped ahead right away in the first quarter as Jimmy Baker put in a basket and Williams sank a 3-pointer for a 5-0 lead.
After Great Oak made it 5-2, Etiwanda responded with baskets by Williams, Quinton Webb, and Chris Hart to make it a 12-2 game.
Etiwanda led 15-7 after one quarter and 26-18 at halftime.
Great Oak stayed within 34-25 in the third period before the Eagles went on a 13-0 run to claim a 47-25 advantage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.