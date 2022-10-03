Quarterback Dermaricus Davis ran in for a touchdown in overtime to give the Etiwanda football team a thrilling 26-20 win over Chino Hills in the Baseline League opener on Sept. 30.
The score was tied at 20-20 at the end of regulation time, and after the Etiwanda defense prevented Chino from scoring in the OT session, Davis came through with his winning TD. It was the first time the Eagles had been ahead in the game.
Davis completed 20 of 32 passes for 247 yards and 3 touchdowns.
Zivan Ardines caught 5 passes for 75 yards and a TD, Kyle Cherry hauled in 4 passes for 83 yards and a touchdown, and Jaden Landrum had 4 catches for 44 yards. Aiden Geye had a 15-yard touchdown reception.
The Eagles, who raised their record to 4-3, trailed 20-7 before rallying for a tie in the fourth quarter.
