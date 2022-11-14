In one of the wildest football games in the school’s history, the Etiwanda Eagles achieved a 69-49 victory over Canyon of Anaheim in the second round of the CIF Division 5 playoffs on Nov. 11.
The Eagles (7-5) will now host Leuzinger (6-6) in the semifinals on Friday, Nov. 18.
The score was tied at halftime, 35-35, before the Eagles went in front in the third quarter on a short touchdown run by Jaiden Moss.
A touchdown by Zivan Ardines expanded the Etiwanda lead to 49-35. Canyon pulled within 49-42, but Etiwanda (which finished with 500 yards of total offense) cashed in touchdowns by Ardines and Moss in the fourth quarter to pull away for the win.
Moss finished with 136 yards in 27 rushing attempts and scored 5 touchdowns. Ardines supplied 79 yards in 12 carries and had 3 touchdowns, and he also caught 2 passes for 27 yards.
Dermaricus Davis completed 14 of 16 passes for 238 yards and a TD. Jaden Landrum caught 8 passes for 165 yards, including a 66-yarder.
On defense, Miles Jackson and Chauncey Davis intercepted passes and Matthew Vazquez and Samuel DuBose recovered fumbles. Caiden Randall had 2 sacks and Kenioni Malupo, Matthew Mercado, and Vazquez each had 1 sack.
Jackson and Davis each made 6 tackles and Josiah Wash, Devin Heartsick, and Vazquez all had 4 tackles.
