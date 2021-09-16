So far, the 2021 fall season has been a wonderful one for the Etiwanda Eagles.
The Etiwanda football team has surged to a 4-0 record thanks to victories over non-league opponents Aquinas (20-6), South Hills (42-6), Rancho Verde (44-0), and Great Oak (51-16).
Against Great Oak on Sept. 10, the Eagles raced to a 51-0 lead at halftime with help from quarterback Zach Congalton, who completed touchdown passes to Jaden Landrum and Jordan Williams.
Saipeti Maiava and Damonte Swift each ran for two touchdowns and Norion Espadron added a TD. The Eagles also scored two points on a safety.
----- IN THE WIN OVER Rancho Verde, Congalton had a terrific performance, completing 7 of 8 passes for 238 yards and 4 touchdowns.
Landrum hauled in 4 passes for 58 yards and 1 touchdown. Williams had 3 catches for 117 yards and 2 scores.
Espadron had a pair of spectacular touchdowns — one on a 76-yard pass reception and another on a 68-yard kickoff return.
Colin Gnaster had a 12-yard reception.
Swift rushed 7 times for 60 yards and Jaymiere McDowell gained 23 yards in 4 attempts and scored one TD.
Konner Meizer was 6-for-6 on PAT kicks.
On defense, Damond Stewart intercepted a pass and Ethan Wolfe recovered a fumble. Maiava had 2 sacks, Dejon Roney and Noah Regsuegger each had a sack, and Mike Harrison and Matthew Vazquez had tackles for losses.
