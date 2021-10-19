The Etiwanda High School football team raised its record to 8-0 by pounding Chino Hills, 41-13, on Oct. 14.
The Eagles, who are 2-0 in the Baseline League, were scheduled to travel to Rancho Cucamonga for a key game on Friday, Oct. 22.
Zach Congalton completed 12 of 19 passes for 226 yards and 3 touchdowns as the Eagles scored at least one TD in each quarter and pulled away for the victory. Congalton also rushed 4 times for 27 yards.
Jordan Williams caught 4 passes for 99 yards and 2 touchdowns, and he also scored on a 45-yard run from scrimmage.
Norion Espadron had 5 receptions for 106 yards and 1 touchdown. In addition, he rushed 1 time for a 13-yard gain and returned 3 punts for 54 yards.
Damonte Swift carried the football 17 times for 97 yards and a touchdown and also caught 2 passes for 9 yards. Tony McGee had 2 carries for 11 yards and a touchdown.
Justin Ludovico connected on 5 of 6 PAT attempts.
