After completing a perfect regular season, the Etiwanda High School football players maintained their momentum in the first round of the CIF playoffs.
The Eagles, seeded No. 2 in the Division 3 tournament, routed Oak Hills, 46-20, on Nov. 5 at the Etiwanda stadium. They will travel to Loyola in the second round on Nov. 12.
Saipeti Maiava Jr. scored four touchdowns, including one on a 45-yard interception return, as the Eagles raised their record to 11-0.
Zach Congalton connected with Norion Espadron on a 45-yard touchdown pass to provide one of the top offensive highlights.
Etiwanda erupted for 26 points in the second quarter and was not seriously threatened in the second half.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.