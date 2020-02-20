The Etiwanda High School soccer ladies advanced into the quarterfinals of the CIF playoffs before losing a heartbreaker on Feb. 19.
The Eagles were tied with Oxnard, 2-2, after regulation time, but then they lost on penalty kicks, 5-3.
Etiwanda ended up with a 14-4-4 record, including playoff victories over Crescenta Valley and Santa Monica, both by scores of 2-0.
During the regular season, the Eagles finished in second place in the Baseline League.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.