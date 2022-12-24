Etiwanda High School’s soccer ladies lifted their non-league record to 7-2 by squashing Oak Hills, 4-0, on Dec. 22.
The Eagles are trying to repeat the success they enjoyed in the winter of 2021-22, when they won the league title and finished with an overall record of 19-3-2.
On Dec. 17, Etiwanda advanced to the championship game of the Claremont Tournament before losing a heartbreaker to Upland, 1-0.
Previously, the Eagles had won five games in a row by scores of 6-0 over Diamond Bar, 2-0 over Bonita, 3-0 over Alta Loma, 6-0 over Ayala, and 1-0 over Bishop Amat.
In their season opener, the Eagles conquered Foothill, 3-1, as Brooklyn Antonucci, Felicity Garcia and Jazmine Heard scored goals.
