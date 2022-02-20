The Etiwanda girls’ soccer team advanced to the third round of the CIF playoffs before losing to Corona Santiago, 3-0, on Feb. 19.
Previously in the playoffs, the Eagles downed Long Beach Poly and Santa Margarita, both by 3-0 scores.
During the regular season, the Eagles were the Baseline League champions with a 9-0-1 record.
The team had several individual standouts. Five Etiwanda seniors have received college scholarships — Sierra Nickelberry, Isabella Iniguez, Melissa Knutson, Audrey Corral, and Yoshi Rubalcava.
