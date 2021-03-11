Fans at Etiwanda High School are cheering again; athletic competition has returned.
After a year-long shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, several prep teams are finally able to take the field once more.
The Etiwanda soccer ladies, who normally begin action in December, officially started their highly unusual 2020-21 season on March 9 by traveling to Alta Loma.
There were a few downsides. The game was played in very cold weather, and the Eagles suffered a 3-1 defeat. However, the girls were quite enthusiastic about getting a chance to display their skills.
"I felt that it was a good game against a strong opponent in Alta Loma," said Etiwanda coach Jason Montgomery. "I thought we played very well at times and was happy with our performance after having just two practices before our first game. It feels great to be out there with the team and see the excitement that they have to be able to compete again."
Other outdoor sports teams that are looking forward to facing off against their Baseline League opponents include the football squad, which will have an abbreviated four-game season.
The Eagles' football opener will be Thursday, March 25 at Chino Hills. Then Etiwanda is slated to play three times at home -- April 2 against Los Osos, April 9 against Colony, and April 16 vs. Rancho Cucamonga.
"We are excited to finally get the 2020-2021 football season underway," coach Nick Baiz said. "We are pleased that our seniors will have an opportunity to play their final season of high school football, even if it's only four games."
These games are now being allowed, under strict safety protocols, because COVID-19 case rates have dropped dramatically in recent weeks after reaching their peak in January in San Bernardino County.
In February, the CIF Southern Section (which encompasses almost all of Southern California) announced that, in accordance with state health guidelines, the threshold for outdoor sports to begin competition was 14 cases (or lower) per 100,000 people. In early March, all eight counties within the Southern Section footprint met that standard, said CIF Commissioner Rob Wigod in a news release.
San Bernardino County's case rate dropped to 6.7 as of March 9. Like Los Angeles County (which had a 5.2 rate), San Luis Obispo County (5.7), and Orange County (6.0), San Bernardino County is not required to conduct weekly COVID-19 testing for football and water polo because the threshold is 7.0.
Etiwanda is one of the schools in the Chaffey Joint Union High School District. Students are still following the Distance Learning program but will be permitted to return to on-campus instruction in April.
----- IN FONTANA, student-athletes are now being permitted to participate in conditioning, but no teams have begun competition, according to Ed Kearby, the Fontana Unified School District's athletic director.
The district will be providing a schedule of sporting events at a later date, said Michael Garcia, a FUSD spokesperson.
