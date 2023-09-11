At the start of the 2023 season, the Jurupa Hills football team has faced some very tough opponents, and that was the case once again on Sept. 8, when the Spartans squared off against undefeated Etiwanda.
The Eagles proved to be too powerful, rolling to a 34-7 win at the Jurupa Hills field.
Etiwanda quarterback Dermaricus Davis completed 19 of 24 passes for 211 yards and 4 touchdowns, and he also rushed 4 times for 25 yards, as the Eagles raised their non-league record to 4-0. The Spartans dropped to 0-3.
Jaden Landrum caught 9 passes for 77 yards and 2 touchdowns, while Aiden Hall had 4 catches for 50 yards and 2 TDs.
Kyle Cherry caught 2 passes for 47 yards, Derrick Brown had 2 receptions for 16 yards, and Myles Tarkington, Aureliano Bedoy, Talan Kirk, and Robbie Padilla each caught a pass.
Etiwanda’s defense was aided by Devin Hartsuck, who intercepted a pass and returned it 34 yards. Matthew Vazquez had 3 solo tackles and 1 assisted tackle and Caiden Randall had 2 tackles and 2 assists.
For Jurupa Hills, Caleb Ruiz completed a touchdown pass to Damien Ortiz. Malachi Reed had 3 receptions for 53 yards and Jayden Carter had a 28-yard run.
On defense for the Spartans, Ortiz recovered a fumble. Jaylen Ephraim had 5 tackles and 4 assists. Daniel Luna and Ortiz both had 3 tackles and 6 assists, and Michael Ephraim had 3 tackles and 4 assists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.