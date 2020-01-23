Halfway through the Baseline League season, the Etiwanda High School basketball teams are alone at the top of the standings.
The Etiwanda men lifted their record to 5-0 (20-2 overall) by squashing Chino Hills, 60-30, on Jan. 21.
The Eagles took control of the game early as Jaylen Clark put in a pair of baskets to give Etiwanda a 6-2 lead.
Brantly Stevenson had a free throw, a two-point basket, and a three-pointer as the Eagles stretched the margin to 12-4. Baskets by Marcus Green and Darvelle Wyatt gave the locals a 16-4 edge after one quarter.
The Eagles, playing very well defensively, were ahead 24-10 at halftime and 38-19 after three quarters.
In a previous game on Jan. 17, Etiwanda crushed Damien, 82-60.
----- MEANWHILE, the Etiwanda ladies blasted Chino Hills, 61-17, to elevate their record to 5-0 in the league and 19-3 overall. The Eagles are ranked No. 10 in the nation by MaxPreps.
Etiwanda surged to a quick 13-0 lead thanks to baskets by Jessica Peterson, Daisia Mitchell, and Nnenna Orji.
The score was 18-2 after one quarter and 42-10 at the half.
