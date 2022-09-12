The second quarter made all the difference for the Etiwanda High School Eagles in their football game against Jurupa Hills on Sept. 8.
The Eagles erupted for 28 points in the second period to claim a 31-7 lead, and then they held on in the second half for a 44-21 victory in the non-league contest.
Quarterback Dermaricus Davis completed 11 of 16 passes for 303 yards and 2 touchdowns for Etiwanda, which raised its record to 2-2.
“We need to finish a little bit better, but we started off well,” Davis said. “We’ve been getting our chemistry up, so that’s what has helped us a lot.”
Justin Ludovico’s field goal gave the Eagles an early 3-0 advantage, and then Davis teamed up with Kyle Cherry on a 56-yard touchdown pass to make it 10-0 at the start of the second stanza.
Jurupa Hills came back as Caleb Ruiz completed a 28-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Napier, cutting the margin to 10-7.
But then Jaiden Moss of Etiwanda scored touchdowns on 3 short runs, enabling the Eagles to greatly expand their lead at halftime.
“I thought we started out OK,” coach Nick Baiz said. “We’re still making some silly mistakes, but overall, I thought our kids played hard, and we executed and scored enough points to get the win.”
In the third period, Moss added another TD, and then Jaden Landrum hauled in a pass from Davis, broke free from a defender, and dashed 73 yards to paydirt to account for the Eagles’ final points.
Landrum had a total of 3 receptions for 104 yards in the game, while Aiden Geye caught 3 passes for 99 yards. Moss carried the football 13 times for 47 yards and also caught a 12-yard pass.
For Jurupa Hills, Ruiz completed 16 of 32 passes for 270 yards and 3 touchdowns.
Napier caught 7 passes for 110 yards and 2 TDs, Jaylen Ephraim had 4 receptions for 77 yards, Kamron Taylor caught 2 passes for 40 yards, and Jordan Pernillo had 2 receptions for 25 yards and 1 TD.
On defense, Napier played well with 6 solo tackles and 4 assisted tackles. Damien Ortiz had 5 tackles and 2 assists and Isaac Luna had 4 tackles and 3 assists.
