Etiwanda High School’s volleyball team has achieved a 15-4 record this season.
In a tournament at Corona Centennial on Sept. 24, the Eagles achieved victories over Murrieta Mesa, Centennial, and Paloma Valley.
Earlier in the season, the Eagles triumphed over Los Osos, 3-1 as Iye Ovolo had 15 kills, Emma Tippeconic had 12 kills, and Camryn Alo had 10 kills.
Tippeconic had 4 ace serves and Brooke Hansen had 40 assists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.