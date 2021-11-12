The Etiwanda High School volleyball team continued its strong performance in playoff competition by trouncing Granada Hills Charter, 3-0, on Nov. 11.
The Eagles, who raised their record to 24-7, will have a home game in the semifinals of the CIF state playoffs on Saturday, Nov. 13 against Newport Harbor.
Etiwanda previously obtained wins over St. Paul (3-0), Norco (3-1), Orange Lutheran (3-0), JSerra (forfeit), and El Capitan (3-0).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.