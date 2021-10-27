The Etiwanda High School volleyball team advanced into the third round of the CIF playoffs with a 3-1 victory over Norco in Round 2 on Oct. 23.
The Eagles, who raised their overall record to 20-7, were scheduled to play Orange Lutheran on Wednesday, Oct. 27.
In the first round on Oct. 21, the Eagles breezed past St. Paul, 3-0.
In that match, Jacqueline Coaston had 13 kills and Emma Tippeconnic had 12 kills. Iye Okolo had 6 kills and Camryn Alo added 5 kills to help Etiwanda gain victories of 25-10, 25-13, and 25-15.
