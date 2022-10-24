The Etiwanda High School volleyball team saw its great season come to an end in the first round of the CIF playoffs on Oct. 20.
The Eagles suffered a heartbreaking 3-2 loss to Orange Lutheran and finished with an overall record of 22-4.
During the regular season, Etiwanda tied Chino Hills for the Baseline League title with a 9-1 record.
The Eagles won eight straight matches at the end of the regular season, including a 3-0 rout of St. Lucy’s on Oct. 13.
Camryn Alo and Emma Tippeconic both had 10 kills in that match.
Brooke Hansen had 3 ace serves and Alina Parrales, Gabby Bowling, Katie Horn, and Lorelei Viernes all had 2 aces.
Hansen had 18 assists and Keira Andrews had 11 assists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.