Going into the final week of the regular season, the Etiwanda baseball players knew they were facing a tough challenge.
They would be playing Damien, the first-place team, three times, and would need to win all three games in order to capture the Baseline League championship.
And that’s exactly what the Eagles did.
The Eagles, who had been in second place, vanquished Damien by scores of 11-3, 6-5, and 7-1 to obtain the undisputed title for the second straight year. Etiwanda ended up with a 13-2 record (18-7 overall) heading into the CIF playoffs, while Damien was 12-3.
In the climactic 7-1 triumph on April 28, Nicolas Neri pitched very well, allowing only three hits while striking out six batters in a complete-game effort.
Neri allowed a run in the first inning, but it didn’t matter because the Eagles stormed back with three runs in the third inning and gradually pulled away for the victory.
Tyler McEvoy bashed a double and a single and had one RBI to help spark the Etiwanda offense.
Anthony Huezo had two singles, two runs, and one RBI, while Brady Ebel had two singles and three runs. Austen Roellig supplied two singles and one run, Parker Sobiesiak singled and drove in three runs, and Trey Ebel and Luke Mendoza both singled.
----- ON APRIL 26, the Eagles, trailing 5-4, pushed across two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning for a dramatic 6-5 win.
McEvoy doubled, singled, and drove in two runs. Brady Ebel had a double, single, and run. Roellig doubled and scored a run and Tyler Shigenaka had a double, run, and RBI. Huezo had a single, two runs, and an RBI. Michael Harrison had a single and an RBI and Michai Harrison singled.
