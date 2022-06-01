Throughout the great 2022 season, the Etiwanda baseball team has been helped by several underclassmen, but in the first round of the state playoffs, senior Yahir Ramirez led the way with a sensational accomplishment.
Ramirez came into the game as a relief pitcher in the first inning and went on to throw six and one-third innings of no-hit ball as the Eagles throttled Maranatha, 6-1, on May 31.
Ramirez struck out six batters and walked two while giving Etiwanda the victory in the Southern California Division 2 regional opener.
The Eagles (26-8), who won the CIF Southern Section title in order to claim the No. 1 seed in the state tourney, will go on to face Birmingham at their home field on Thursday, June 2.
Maranatha took a quick 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning when Etiwanda starting pitcher Mason Schultz walked four batters, and then Ramirez was summoned to get out of the jam. As a result, Schultz and Ramirez ended up with an unusual combined no-hitter.
Etiwanda’s batters erupted for four runs in the second inning and two more in the fourth to take control.
Freshman Brady Ebel went 3-for-4 with a home run and two singles and drove in three runs to spark the offense.
Armando Briseno went 2-for-3 with a run and Luke Mariscal doubled and Kaedon Mas, Michael Harrison, and Abraham Zapata all singled.
