Etiwanda High School’s football team held on for a thrilling 30-28 win over Rancho Cucamonga on Oct. 22 to clinch at least a tie for the Baseline League championship.
Etiwanda, which raised its record to 3-0 in league action and 9-0 overall, will host Upland in the regular season finale on Oct. 29.
The Eagles, leading 23-21 in the fourth quarter, moved out to a 30-21 lead thanks to a 20-yard touchdown run by Saipeti Maiava Jr.
Rancho Cucamonga, which had a highly productive passing offense, came back with a TD in the final minutes to reduce the margin to two points, but the Eagles were able to run out the clock.
Zach Congalton completed 13 of 24 passes for 198 yards to lead Etiwanda.
Norion Espadron had 8 receptions for 135 yards and also returned a punt 70 yards for a touchdown.
Jordan Williams had 2 catches for 29 yards, Julian Walker had 2 catches for 12 yards, and Damonte Swift had a 22-yard reception.
Tony McGee rushed for a touchdown, and Justin Ludovico kicked a field goal and 3 PATs.
On defense, Luke Toki made 8 tackles and Mike Harrison, Jayden Byrd, McGee, and Maiava all had 6 tackles. Damond Stewart had 5 tackles and Xzavier Galindo and Michai Harrison each had 4 tackles.
