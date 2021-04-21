Etiwanda High School's basketball team began its 2020-2021 season with an exciting 64-60 victory over Damien on April 20.
Marcus Green scored 17 points and Darvelle Wyatt had 15 points for the Eagles in the Baseline League opener. Etiwanda has won the Baseline title three years in a row.
Damien, located in La Verne in Los Angeles County, entered the game with a 15-0 record, but Etiwanda still prevailed in the matchup despite having to delay the start of its season due to COVID-19 restrictions in San Bernardino County and the Chaffey Joint Union High School District.
The Eagles took a 42-34 lead in the third quarter on a basket by Wyatt, but Damien rallied to claim a 45-42 lead heading into the fourth period.
A basket by Green enabled the Eagles to go ahead 50-49, and a pair of field goals by Wyatt helped them expand the margin to 59-53.
Damien reduced the deficit to 60-59 in the final minute, but clutch free throws by Green and Wyatt enabled the Eagles to hold on for the win.
Jahmai Mashack, who has committed to play for Tennessee next year, contributed 8 points for Etiwanda.
