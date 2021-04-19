Etiwanda High School's football players enjoyed a spectacular end to a great season on April 16.
Jordan Williams caught a short touchdown pass from Zachary Congalton in the final seconds of the game to give the Eagles a thrilling 15-14 win over Rancho Cucamonga.
The victory enabled the Eagles to finish with a perfect 4-0 record.
"I was extremely proud of our team this year, and happy for our seniors that they got to play four games," said coach Nick Baiz. "Our motto all season was to win four games, not just play four games. We were able to accomplish that. We look forward to next season."
Etiwanda trailed 14-9 in the final minutes of the fourth quarter when the Eagles began a drive from their own 40-yard line, eventually culminating in the game-winning TD.
Williams earlier had a 49-yard run to account for the Eagles' first score. Anthony Lucero added a field goal.
Previously during the shortened season, Etiwanda conquered Chino Hills (21-12), Los Osos (55-10), and Colony (34-2).
