Chalk up another Baseline League championship for the Etiwanda High School basketball men.
The Eagles triumphed over their tough rival, Damien, by a 57-49 margin on Feb. 3 to finish undefeated in league play with a 10-0 record (22-4 overall).
Last year, Etiwanda and Damien tied for the title, each with 9-1 records, but this time the Eagles captured the undisputed crown and relegated Damien (8-2) to second place.
Curtis Williams scored 14 points and Jedidiah Wilfred had 12 points to lead Etiwanda. Carrington Pierce collected 7 points and Jimmy Baker and Zion Booker both had 5.
In a previous game, the Eagles smashed Los Osos, 46-26, as Pierce had 14 points and Baker had 8.
----- MEANWHILE, the Etiwanda ladies wrapped up the Baseline championship for the 23rd straight year by overwhelming St. Lucy’s, 104-17, on Feb. 3.
Etiwanda ended the regular season with a 10-0 record in league and a 26-2 overall mark.
