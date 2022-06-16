Dylan Goff, a standout pitcher for the CIF champion Etiwanda High School baseball team, has been named the CIF Division 2 Player of the Year.
Goff had a spectacular season as a junior, compiling a 12-0 record and an ERA of 0.73. In 86 innings, he allowed just 51 hits and 9 earned runs while striking out 93 batters.
Two other Etiwanda players were chosen for the All-CIF team. They were Austen Roellig, a junior, and Brady Ebel, a freshman.
Roellig batted .446 with 37 hits, 34 runs, and 19 runs batted in.
Ebel had a .330 average with 35 hits, 23 runs, and 36 RBI. Ebel was also outstanding on the mound with a 6-0 record and an 0.32 ERA.
Don Furnald of Etiwanda was named the Coach of the Year.
