Kennedi Porter of Etiwanda High School achieved two victories in individual events at the CIF Division 1 track and field championships on June 12 at Trabuco Hills High School.
Porter was the only Inland Empire competitor to obtain a pair of first-place finishes at the meet.
She took top honors in the 100 meters in 11.82 seconds and also came in first place in the 200 meters at 24.39.
