On June 26, the Concerned Citizens for the Development of North Fontana hosted a 2-on-2 Basketball Tournament and Barbecue at the historic North Fontana Community Baptist Church.
It was a collaboration with the Concerned Citizens, Community Baptist Church and the Fontana Police Officers Association.
Pastor Dwight Cooper explained that the purpose of the event was to get young men together for some competitive basketball, good food, and mentoring. “It is important to teach our youth how to be successful men. We believe that through Christ they will find the pathway," he said.
Neosih Morris, a deacon at Mt. Zion Church of Ontario, was one of the speakers. He told the young men he has been married to his beautiful wife for 25 years and has had a successful career with the U.S. Postal Service for 24 years. He added that he recently started a successful internet-based business.
Morris outlined three things for the young men to remember: First, have a faithful relationship with Jesus. Second, treat people the way you want to be treated. Third, never give up on your goals in life.
Fontana POA’s Jason Delair and Randy McDowell, along with POA volunteer Jason Tibbitts, cooked hot dogs and hamburgers for the nearly 100 people who attended.
McDowell spoke to the group and told his personal story, which includes a successful 20-year career as a manager with Stater Bros. Markets. In mid-life he transitioned to become a Fontana Police Department officer.
He voiced his conviction that young men have limitless opportunities. He also recognized the importance of tenacity and never giving up on goals the young men set for themselves.
McDowell told them they can be whatever they wanted to be. “If you believe you can make it, you can be what you dream of, what you aspire to. This is a free country, and your opportunities are limitless," he said.
He advised the young men to seek advice from others if they do not know how to do something. That is what mentoring is about.
He also encouraged the young men to consider becoming a police officer so they too can guard, protect, and defend the community.
Cooper thanked Ellen Turner, Vernall Townsend, and Deborah Hall-Lindsay from the Concerned Citizens for organizing the event.
On Sept. 18, the Concerned Citizens will again join with the Fontana POA to host the 5th Annual Chillin’ N Grillin’ at Fontana Park and the Jessie Turner Center.
