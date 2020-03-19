Auto Club Speedway's big annual NASCAR race was already held back in February, before the full impact of the coronavirus threat bombarded Fontana.
But the speedway hosts many smaller events on a regular basis, and those activities have now been sharply curtailed.
All events at the Fontana track have been called off until the start of May, according to the speedway calendar.
The next scheduled events include Speed Ventures on May 2-3 and Street Legal Drag Racing on May 7, and Antique Nationals on May 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.