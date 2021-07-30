Former Etiwanda High School basketball star Kessler Edwards was selected by the Brooklyn Nets in the second round of the NBA draft on July 29.
Edwards, who completed his junior season at Pepperdine University earlier this year, was the 44th overall pick in the draft.
Edwards, who is highly regarded for his ability to play well on both offense and defense, was scouted by Brooklyn general manager Sean Marks.
"We enjoyed watching Kessler, his ability to stretch the floor, get out there a positional need for us," Marks said on the Nets' website.
Edwards is a 6-foot-8 wing who averaged 17.2 points and 6.8 rebounds per game to earn All-WCC First Team honors in 2020-2021.
He led the team with 45 three-pointers and a 37.8 percent success rate while shooting 87.6 percent from the free throw line.
In the WCC, he ranked second in blocks, second in three throw percentage, fourth in minutes, seventh in scoring, seventh in rebounding, and seventh in field goal percentage.
He graduated from Etiwanda in 2018 after earning All-CIF honors while leading the Eagles to a 30-4 record and a berth in the Southern California Open Division regional final game.
