Former Kaiser High School standout Armani Dodson has completed his four years of playing college basketball for the UCLA Bruins.
Dodson, a 6-foot-5 senior, saw limited action as a reserve for the Bruins, who finished with a 19-12 record and took second place in the Pac-12 standings in 2019-2020. All postseason competition was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Dodson played in three games during the season. In the Bruins' victory over San Jose State on Dec. 1, he made his only shot attempt and also brought down four rebounds.
As a junior in 2018-2019, he participated in seven games, totaling three rebounds and one blocked shot in 11 minutes.
During his years at UCLA, he repeatedly earned academic honors by being named to the university’s Honor Roll.
Dodson graduated from Kaiser in 2016 after earning first-team All-CIF honors. He was also a three-time Sunkist League MVP in 2014, 2015, and 2016.
