Local motorists are invited to cruise for a cause on Saturday, July 23 on the 2-mile oval at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana.
For a donation of $20, members of the public can drive on the famed NASCAR track during its annual Track Laps for Charity event, which benefits the Auto Club Speedway Foundation. This foundation, which was established in 2008, is a 501(c)(3) fund of the NASCAR Foundation.
“This is a tremendous opportunity to experience the unmatched thrill of driving around the speedway in your personal vehicle,” said Auto Club Speedway President Dave Allen. “Even better, I can’t think of a more enjoyable way for fans to help make a difference in our community.”
To secure this opportunity, motorists are encouraged to register in advance at autoclubspeedway.com/tracklaps.
To participate in Track Laps for Charity:
• Drivers must be 18 years or older, and a valid driver’s license and insurance are required upon arrival.
• The vehicle must be street legal. Motorcycles, rental cars, ATVs, golf carts, and/or large capacity vehicles (15 passenger vans and buses) will not be permitted to drive the track.
• Minors in the vehicle must be accompanied by a parent/legal guardian.
• All occupants must remain inside the vehicle at all times with seat belts on.
• Passengers are not permitted in truck beds.
• Track waivers must be signed in person at the event in the presence of track personnel with their own writing utensil upon arrival.
• All participants are required to remain in their vehicles.
No public restrooms are available.
NASCAR Cup Series racing will return to the 2-mile oval at Auto Club Speedway next year, NASCAR said in a news release. Dates and details will be released in the weeks ahead. For the latest updates, visit www.autoclubspeedway.com.
